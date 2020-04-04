× 2049 positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 20K+ test negative, 52 deaths

MILWAUKEE — The city added 35 cases overnight from 1023 to 1058, according to the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard Saturday, April 4.

There have been a total of 52 deaths, as reported by the state and county health departments. There have been more than 20,000 negative tests.

2049 people in the state have tested positive, according to the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard’s 7:30 a.m. update on Saturday.

On Friday, Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said that, of the 1,000-plus cases in the county, approximately 800 are within the City of Milwaukee.

Racine County health officials reported 46 confirmed cases and the county’s first death related to the virus in a 3 p.m. announcement. Kenosha County (90) and Sheboygan County (21) also released updated totals after the DHS report. Dane, Ozaukee and Washington Counties also reported additionals cases and/or deaths late Friday.

Each county’s reported cases represent additions to the totals reported daily by the DHS at 2 p.m., bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,049.

Positive case numbers statewide jumped significantly this week, but state health officials say that practicing social distancing is preventing them from jumping “exponentially.” Data from other countries show by how much.

“The data from China in the first month was that these infectious diseases can grow exponentially, which means it goes up by 100 one day, the next day it goes up by 200, then it goes up by 400 and then 800,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “That’s how communicable disease epidemics rapidly disseminate through a population.”

State health officials encourage the public to log on to resilient.wisconsin.gov to find resources to cope through these trying times — acknowledging the mental toll the pandemic is taking on everyone, especially those on the front lines.

They also ask the public to continue to follow the “Safer at Home” order and maintain social distancing of six feet from others when making essential travel.

DHS data (compiled as of 2 p.m. Friday, April 3)

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/3/2020 Negative Test Result 22,377 Positive Test Result 1,916 Hospitalizations 487 (25%) Deaths 37

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Individual counties have reported additional deaths from the virus than those released by the DHS, bringing the state total to 52.

Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 Woman in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County) : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

Death reported by health officials on March 31 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 73-year-old James Wallace in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials on April 1

Death reported by health officials on April 1 Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 1

Death reported by health officials on April 1 Man in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1

Death reported by DHS officials on April 1 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2

Death reported by medical examiner on April 2 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April

Death reported by medical examiner on April Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2

Death reported by health officials on April 2 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 65-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 83-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 60-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 75-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 93-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 Patient/age unknown in Dane County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 Man in his 70s in Racine County : Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3

: Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3 82-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 75-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 91-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 70-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:

Text COVID19 to 211-211

Visit 211Wisconsin.org

Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069



About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).