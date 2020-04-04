× After ‘overwhelming community response,’ Walker’s Point gas station sells out 99 cent gas

MILWAUKEE — Due to the overwhelming community response, the Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza gas station located in the Walkers Point neighborhood at 605 South 1st Street has sold out of the specially discounted regular-grade gasoline for only 99 cents which started selling on Friday, April 3 at 10:00 AM. The offer was open to anyone that requested it, but, primarily, was a special show of support for Milwaukee’s First Responders, health care professionals and all essential workers in the City of Milwaukee.

The gasoline promotion with special pricing was designed as a way to give back and help provide just a bit of financial relief to Milwaukee area residents that are putting themselves on the line every day as essential workers within the Milwaukee community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the overwhelming success of the promotion, as well as the many positive comments and “Thank Yous” received from the community, the owners of the Walker’s Point Mobil Plaza gas station plan to offer the same or similar promotion in the very near future once again to all first responders, health care professionals and essential workers as well as the community at large. Dates for a future regular-grade gasoline promotional offer will be announced to the public as soon as determined and scheduled.