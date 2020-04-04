Meijer announces new efforts to reduce COVID-19 risk in stores

MILWAUKEE — Meijer announced Saturday, April 4 additional steps it is taking to make its stores safe for both shoppers and team members.

In addition to amplifying its communication to customers about social distancing practices, Meijer is now asking its customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store on each trip.

Following are the newest steps the retailer has taken to help make the stores as safe as possible:

Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.

Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said. “By working together, we can reduce the spread of this virus and help keep our communities safe.”

These new steps supplement the previous actions the retailer has implemented, which include placing decals on the floor six feet apart in areas where customers may congregate and reducing shopping hours.