Police: Driver arrested after pursuit, crash at 35th and North connected to 2 shootings

Posted 8:34 pm, April 5, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE — A driver arrested Sunday afternoon, April 5 after a pursuit ended in a crash near 35th Street and North Avenue is connected to two shooting incidents, police said.

Police said the pursuit started shortly before 1:45 p.m. when officers spotted a reckless driver.

The pursuit went from Milwaukee through Wauwatosa and Brookfield.

With the assistance of police in the other jurisdictions and the deployment of stop sticks, the vehicle crashed at 35th and North and the driver was taken into custody.

The crash caused damage to a citizen’s vehicle, but there were no injuries.

