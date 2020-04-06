2 killed when motorcycle struck utility pole in Mount Pleasant

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were killed when a motorcycle struck a utility pole in Racine County Monday morning, April 6.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and International Drive.

Mount Pleasant police said the motorcycle was located adjacent to the highway, and the two adult victims were found nearby.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed east on Durand Avenue through a construction zone when the motorcycle left the highway and struck the utility pole.

The victims were not immediately identified due to family notifications.

