Brewers Community Foundation hosting 'Drive for Charity' online due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Community Foundation announced Monday, April 6 that their “Drive for Charity” event will be held online from April 6 – 20 to support nonprofit organizations that are meeting basic needs for children and their families in Greater Milwaukee. Donations will be accepted beginning today in increments of $10 or more.

Brewers Community Foundation (BCF) traditionally hosts this event four times a year during the baseball season. However, due to COVID-19 it is being held online this year.

“Brewers fans have generously supported Brewers Community Foundation’s Drive for Charity for many years,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “In a time of great need, we encourage our fans and partners to continue their commitment to the community through this online initiative.”

American Family Insurance has pledged to match contributions up to $25,000. The company has made significant contributions to COVID-19 relief in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee.

“As a proud partner of the Brewers, we’re pleased to support the Drive for Charity,” said American Family Insurance Associate Vice President of Community Investment and Partnerships Judd Schemmel. “American Family Insurance has a strong commitment to Milwaukee, and we hope these funds will help local nonprofits provide assistance during this crisis to those who need it most.”

Participating in this drive provides another opportunity for Brewers fans to make a difference. Fans who donate $10 or more will be recognized on Brewers Community Foundation’s website and on a commemorative donor wall located at the BCF kiosk inside Miller Park.

“Brewers Community Foundation has partnered annually with nearly 200 nonprofit organizations,” said BCF Executive Director Cecelia Gore. “We are learning firsthand that needs have increased dramatically as a result of COVID19. We commend all of the effort going into keeping families and children safe. Our fans and supporters can have a dramatic impact if we continue to support the community as we have done consistently each season.”

Show support by donating $10 or more at brewers.com/BCF