Gov. Evers issues emergency orders regarding health care licenses, nursing home residents

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers on Monday, April 6 signed emergency orders suspending some administrative rules for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — intended to maximize the state’s health care workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is up to 77 as of Monday, the state Department of Health Services reported. That is an increase of nine people from Sunday. There have now been deaths reported in 16 counties. More than half of all deaths, 40, have occurred in Milwaukee County, followed by Dane County with nine.

As of Monday, there were 2,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. But because testing is not widespread, health officials continue to caution the actual number of cases is far higher. In fact, health officials in Milwaukee, Dane and Sheboygan counties reported a total of 62 additional positive cases Monday, to bring the statewide total to 2,502. Meanwhile, Milwaukee County health officials added five additional deaths and Sheboygan County health officials reported a second death in the county, bringing the statewide total to 83.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said some modeling shows Wisconsin should hit its peak in cases around May 1, but that’s still just a best guess. If safer-at-home orders are loosened, and more people are allowed to come into contact with one another, conditions will worsen, he said.

With that in mind, Governor Evers signed orders Monday to relax some state policies for health care workers — on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

For example, the orders allow health care providers’ licenses that would have expired during the public health emergency to remain valid until 30 days after the emergency is over. The orders relaxed other criteria to ensure nursing homes can’t discharge those unable to pay.

Health officials said Wisconsin has received personal protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile, with thousands of items distributed to health care workers, hospitals and law enforcement. State health officials encouraged anyone with supplies to look into the Wisconsin buy-back and donation program for PPE.

“Research coming out of the World Health Organization on COVID-19, as well as research on previous pandemics, all support strategies like Safer at Home, and our physical distancing policies,” said DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm.

As of Monday, health officials noted 12 active labs running COVID-19 testing statewide.

Gov. Evers announced Saturday, April 4 that Wisconsin was granted a major disaster declaration as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration provides access to public assistance programs for all 72 Wisconsin counties and the state’s federally recognized tribes.