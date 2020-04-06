× Man arrested for coughing on gas pump handle while referencing COVID-19

A 23-year-old California man was arrested after police say he intentionally coughed on a gas pump handle in Yuma while referencing the spread of coronavirus, according to FOX 29.

Yuma police say they received multiple reports of a social media video showing a man coughing on a gas pump while referencing the spread of COVID-19.

The man was identified as a resident of Winterhaven, California and told police he got the idea from other videos he had seen on the internet.

Police say the man did not show any signs or symptoms for coronavirus.