Quarantine ‘can’t stop the feeling’ for this Milwaukee World War II veteran

Health officials across the globe have stressed the importance of social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus. While being apart from others can put a damper on anyone’s spirits, a Milwaukee World War II veteran isn’t letting the pandemic affect his happy mood.

Chuck served in World War II as a Navy pilot. The veteran from the Milwaukee area is 97 years old, but his dancing moves prove he’s still young at heart.

Video posted by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight showed him dancing along to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by the front door of his home.

The video was viewed nearly one million times on Twitter in under 24 hours.

“Go Chuck go!! You still got it!! Thank you for your service to our country!” one user replied on the social media site.