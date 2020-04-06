× ‘Spreading optimism:’ New website ShareLemonade.com promotes good things that bring us together

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 has partnered with Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing to create and launch ShareLemonade.com.

The new site is dedicated to help southeast Wisconsin join the conversation and promote the good that brings us together as we are apart while we must practice social distancing. It is an online ecosystem that provides an opportunity for users to both share and enjoy stories and experiences from those that inspire with acts of kindness and stories that bring us together.

This Friday, April 10, business leaders will share lemonade by participating in a ‘Lemonade Light Up.’ Buildings and landmarks throughout downtown Milwaukee and across the city will be illuminated in yellow, the natural color of lemonade, to celebrate the optimism and positivity residents who live and work in southeastern Wisconsin naturally bring during uncertain times. Buildings that are participating include The U.S. Bank Center, which is Wisconsin’s tallest building; Miller Park; Milwaukee Gas Light Building; Hyatt Regency Milwaukee; and Summerfest will be featuring ShareLemonade.com on all of its gate entry digital boards. The buildings will remain lit yellow from dusk through dawn until Monday, April 13.

Social platforms of ShareLemonade.com

Meanwhile, ShareLemonade.com will experience positive moments from program partners Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (Summerfest®), and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as FOX6.

“Every day we encounter people who inspire us by spreading optimism with their actions – they take lemons and make lemonade,” said Chuck Steinmetz, FOX6 vice president and general manager. “We’re proud to offer our viewers a way to share their positive stories so others can be uplifted. I expect that some of these stories will be featured on FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com.”

“We’re grateful that we could provide this gift to our community that will remind ourselves of all the good we encounter every day,” said Anne Zizzo, founder and chief executive officer of Zizzo Group. “Our community needed a place to come together and share good news and positive stories. We hope ShareLemonade.com will bring people happiness by sharing their good stories about simple acts that make their days better and reminding us that we’re all human, and we’re in this together.”

Additional media partners supporting the ShareLemonade.com program include 105.7 The Fan, Clear Channel Outdoor, iHeartMedia, Milwaukee Radio Alliance, Milwaukee Radio Group, OnMilwaukee.com and The Milwaukee Business Journal, representing more than 100 different media outlets across southeast Wisconsin.