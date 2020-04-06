UK Prime Minister Johnson ‘in good spirits’ in hospital, stays in charge amid COVID-19 diagnosis

LIVE: Wisconsin DHS offers daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
LONDON — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is in good spirits after spending the night in a London hospital, in what his office described as a “precautionary step” after he contracted the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s spokesman said Monday he had spent a comfortable night and remained in charge of government despite being admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after symptoms of a cough and fever persisted, 10 days after he was diagnosed.

Johnson sent out a tweet thanking the National Health Service for taking care of him and others.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

