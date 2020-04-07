× 10 things voters should know about the April 7 spring election, presidential primary

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Spring Primary and Presidential Primary will occur on Tuesday, April 7 and all absentee ballots must be turned in or postmarked on Election Day as a result of decisions Monday, April 6 by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and United States Supreme Court.

Hundreds of thousands of voters will likely be heading to the polls Tuesday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what they should know:

“How and where you vote may have changed because of COVID-19,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “Local election officials are prepared for Election Day with sanitation supplies and have been trained on social distancing procedures and other guidance developed with a public health official. Now, we’re asking voters to be careful and patient if they go to the polls on Tuesday.”

Important reminders to voters: