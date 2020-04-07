Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
2,535 positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 26K+ negative, 89 deaths

ILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 2,535 on Tuesday, April 7. There have been a total of 89 deaths — and more than 26,000 negative tests.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 1,324 positive cases in the county Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

  • 1) 55-year-old Dale Witkowski in Fond Du Lac/Fond du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
  • 2) 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Robert Blackbird

  • 3) 66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

Lawrence Riley

  • 4) 69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21
Lenard Wells

Lenard Wells

  • 5) 54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23
Roderick Crape

Roderick Crape

  • 6) Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25
  • 7) 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25
  • 8) 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
  • 9) 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
  • 10) 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26
  • 11) 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26
  • 12) Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26
  • 13) 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
Gail Kutz

Gail Kutz

  • 14) 87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
Kenneth Going

Kenneth Going

  • 15) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27
  • 16) 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27
  • 17) Woman in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28
  • 18) 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29
  • 19) Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29
  • 20) Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30
  • 21) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30
  • 22) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30
  • 23) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30
  • 24) 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31
  • 25) 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County): Death reported by medical examiner on March 31
  • 26) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31
  • 27) 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1
  • 28) 73-year-old James Wallace in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1
  • 29) 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1
  • 30) 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1
  • 31) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials on April 1
  • 32) Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 1
  • 33) 65-year-old man in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1
  • 34) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1
  • 35) 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2
  • 36) 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2
  • 37) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2
  • 38) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 39) 65-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 40) 83-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 41) 60-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 42) 75-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 43) 93-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 44) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 45) Man in his 70s in Racine County: Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3
  • 46) 82-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 47) 75-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 48) 91-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 49) 70-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3
  • 50) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by health officials on April 3
  • 51) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 3
  • 52) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 3
  • 53) 59-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 54) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 55) 77-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 56) 69-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 57) 74-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 58) 79-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 59) Patient/age unknown in Outagamie County: Death reported by health officials on April 3
  • 60) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4
  • 61) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4
  • 62) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4
  • 63) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4
  • 64) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4
  • 65) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4
  • 66) 85-year-old man in Kenosha/Kenosha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4
  • 67) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 68) 90-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 69) 80-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 70) 71-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 71) 77-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4
  • 72) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials April 4
  • 73) Patient/age unknown in Buffalo County: Death reported by health officials April 5
  • 74) Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (resident at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 5
  • 75) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials April 5
  • 76) 76-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 5
  • 77) 64-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6
  • 78) 77-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6
  • 79) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6
  • 80) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6
  • 81) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6
  • 82) Patient/age unknown in Winnebago County:Death reported by health officials on April 6
  • 83) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 6
  • 84) Patient/age unknown in Dane County:Death reported by health officials on April 6
  • 85) Patient/age unknown in Racine County: Death reported by health officials on April 6

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

      • If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
      • Text COVID19 to 211-211
      • Visit 211Wisconsin.org
      • Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

      • Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
      • If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

      • Fever
      • Cough
      • Shortness of breath
