2,535 positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 26K+ negative, 89 deaths

ILWAUKEE — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 2,535 on Tuesday, April 7. There have been a total of 89 deaths — and more than 26,000 negative tests.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 1,324 positive cases in the county Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

1) 55-year-old Dale Witkowski in Fond Du Lac/Fond du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

2) 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

3) 66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

4) 69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

5) 54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

6) Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

7) 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

8) 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

9) 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

10) 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

11) 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

12) Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

13) 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

14) 87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

15) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

16) 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

17) Woman in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

18) 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

19) Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

20) Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

21) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

22) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

23) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

24) 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

25) 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County) : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

26) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

27) 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

28) 73-year-old James Wallace in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

29) 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

30) 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

31) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials on April 1

32) Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 1

33) 65-year-old man in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1

34) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

35) 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2

36) 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2

37) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2

38) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

39) 65-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

40) 83-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

41) 60-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

42) 75-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

43) 93-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

44) Patient/age unknown in Dane County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

45) Man in his 70s in Racine County : Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3

46) 82-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

47) 75-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

48) 91-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

49) 70-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

50) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

51) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

52) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

53) 59-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

54) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

55) 77-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

56) 69-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

57) 74-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

58) 79-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

59) Patient/age unknown in Outagamie County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

60) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

61) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

62) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

63) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

64) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

65) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

66) 85-year-old man in Kenosha/Kenosha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

67) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

68) 90-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

69) 80-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

70) 71-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

71) 77-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

72) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials April 4

73) Patient/age unknown in Buffalo County: Death reported by health officials April 5

74) Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (resident at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 5

75) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials April 5

76) 76-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 5

77) 64-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6

78) 77-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6

79) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6

80) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6

81) Patient/age unknown in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 6

82) Patient/age unknown in Winnebago County: Death reported by health officials on April 6

83) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 6

84) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 6

85) Patient/age unknown in Racine County: Death reported by health officials on April 6

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521 If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069



About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).