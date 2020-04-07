LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily update on the coronavirus pandemic
Milwaukee police investigating arson on city’s north side, suspect arrested

Posted 5:37 pm, April 7, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fire that happened Tuesday, April 7 on Wabash Court just west of 76th Street on the city’s north side.

Police have opened an arson investigation, noting that the fire was intentionally started inside a residence around 2:20 a.m.

The American Red Cross, who provided assistance to 18 people affected by the fire, said the fire happened at multi-unit group home.

The suspect, a 73-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested.

