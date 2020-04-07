× Notre Dame Cathedral to hold Good Friday service nearly 1 year after fire

PARIS — The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will hold a small service during holy week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven people, including priests, are scheduled to attend a meditation ceremony inside the cathedral on Good Friday, April 10 — a day when Christians observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Church officials said the service will include a wreath rescued after the fire at Notre Dame. It comes nearly one year since flames ripped through the roof and toppled the spire at one of Europe’s most iconic landmarks.

Masses had still been held at Notre Dame until mid-March when France issued a mandatory lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19. There are no plans to hold any Easter Sunday celebration at the cathedral.