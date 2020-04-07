Long lines forming at polling locations on Election Day despite coronavirus fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Polls are open across Wisconsin on a most unusual election day. Polls will remain open on Tuesday until 8 p.m., but voters are urged to be patient and take safety precautions.

Hundreds of voters, many wearing masks and standing apart from one another, waited outside the South Division High School polling place in Milwaukee as the polls opened Tuesday. A similar long line of voters waited at Waukesha's only polling site.

PHOTO GALLERY

Long waiting times were expected as the number of polling places was cut due to workers concerns about contracting COVID-19.

Thousands of poll workers said they would not work, resulting in National Guard troops being called on to fill in the gaps.

Polls open in about 10 min. This is the line in front of South Division High School in Milwaukee: @fox6now pic.twitter.com/Q0244Gt4wv — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) April 7, 2020

Here’s a look at the line once you get inside. It’s easy to spot who is a poll worker (all wearing blue gowns/masks) #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/g1qg1TCY4x — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) April 7, 2020

In addition to the presidential primary, thousands of local officials are on the ballot. There is also a state Supreme Court race. Results aren't planned to be released until Monday because absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday can still be received by then.

Gov. Tony Evers tried to stop in-person voting with an order Monday, but the state Supreme Court ruled it must go on. Cities have consolidated the number of polling sites due to a shortage of workers willing to interact with the public due to the coronavirus.

Well this is different: a woman in a mask uses a measuring tape to mark 6ft intervals. #WisconsinPandemicVoting @fox6now pic.twitter.com/pPxRPrCO7B — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) April 7, 2020

Voting in Milwaukee Tuesday

In-person voting centers will be available at the following locations:

Aldermanic Districts 1*, 3 and 6: Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust Street.

Aldermanic Districts 2, 5 and 9: Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th Street.

Aldermanic Districts 4*, 12 and 14: South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Boulevard.

Aldermanic Districts 7*, 10, and 15: Washington High School, 2525 N. Sherman Boulevard.

Aldermanic Districts 8, 11, and 13: Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue.

*Exceptions

District 1, Ward 47 (normally at Hampton School) will be voting at Washington High School

District 4, Ward 181 (normally at Charles Allis) will be voting at Riverside High School

District 7, Ward 107 (normally at Ben Franklin School) will be voting at Riverside High School

District 7, Ward 67 (normally at Barack Obama School) will be voting at Riverside High School

Voters are encouraged to confirm their ward number and voting center location at myvote.wi.gov by clicking the “Find My Polling Place” prompt at the top of the screen, or by visiting milwaukee.gov/election and clicking the “Where Do I Vote?” link.

Absentee voters are reminded to return their ballots either by mail or at any of the following City of Milwaukee absentee ballot drop box locations: