Long lines forming at polling locations on Election Day despite coronavirus fears

MILWAUKEE -- Polls are open across Wisconsin on a most unusual election day. Polls will remain open on Tuesday until 8 p.m., but voters are urged to be patient and take safety precautions.
Hundreds of voters, many wearing masks and standing apart from one another, waited outside the South Division High School polling place in Milwaukee as the polls opened Tuesday. A similar long line of voters waited at Waukesha's only polling site.
Long waiting times were expected as the number of polling places was cut due to workers concerns about contracting COVID-19.
Thousands of poll workers said they would not work, resulting in National Guard troops being called on to fill in the gaps.
In addition to the presidential primary, thousands of local officials are on the ballot. There is also a state Supreme Court race. Results aren't planned to be released until Monday because absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday can still be received by then.
Gov. Tony Evers tried to stop in-person voting with an order Monday, but the state Supreme Court ruled it must go on. Cities have consolidated the number of polling sites due to a shortage of workers willing to interact with the public due to the coronavirus.
Voting in Milwaukee Tuesday
In-person voting centers will be available at the following locations:
- Aldermanic Districts 1*, 3 and 6: Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust Street.
- Aldermanic Districts 2, 5 and 9: Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th Street.
- Aldermanic Districts 4*, 12 and 14: South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Boulevard.
- Aldermanic Districts 7*, 10, and 15: Washington High School, 2525 N. Sherman Boulevard.
- Aldermanic Districts 8, 11, and 13: Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue.
*Exceptions
- District 1, Ward 47 (normally at Hampton School) will be voting at Washington High School
- District 4, Ward 181 (normally at Charles Allis) will be voting at Riverside High School
- District 7, Ward 107 (normally at Ben Franklin School) will be voting at Riverside High School
- District 7, Ward 67 (normally at Barack Obama School) will be voting at Riverside High School
Voters are encouraged to confirm their ward number and voting center location at myvote.wi.gov by clicking the “Find My Polling Place” prompt at the top of the screen, or by visiting milwaukee.gov/election and clicking the “Where Do I Vote?” link.
Absentee voters are reminded to return their ballots either by mail or at any of the following City of Milwaukee absentee ballot drop box locations:
- Mill Road Library
- Washington Park Library
- Bay View Library
- Zablocki Library
- Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building