$500K bond for Waukesha man facing homicide charges in quadruple stabbing that killed 2

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, April 8 announced charges in connection with a March 10 stabbing that left two women dead and two others hospitalized.

Adam Roth, 36, of Waukesha was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and one count of mistreatment of animals, causing death, use of a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing on Oak Grove Lane in the Town of Waukesha took the lives of Dominique Roth, 34, and Deidre Popanda, 26. The survivors were women ages 62 and 36.

Sheriff Eric Severson said they were called out around 6:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and “remarks that led us to believe there might be a stabbing in progress.” The sheriff noted “a lot of dead air on the call,” and first responders found the four victims at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX6 News they were home cooking when they saw their neighbor hiding in the backyard. She told them, “My son-in-law stabbed me!”

“It’s kind of scary seeing crime tape three houses down the street. It’s kind of terrifying,” said Michele Anzivino, a neighbor.

Authorities remained on the scene for hours, sorting through evidence. Neighbors told FOX6 News the home is a rental property — and there were never issues there until the night of the stabbing. Those living in what is considered a secluded and quiet part of town were shaken by the violence.

“I would have never expected something like this to happen, but it can happen anywhere,” said a neighbor.

Many were thinking of a young child who ran for help.

“It’s terrifying. I can’t imagine a 10-year-old living through that,” the neighbor said.

Roth made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. Cash bond was set at $500,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for April 17.