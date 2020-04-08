× 56,489 absentee ballots returned in Milwaukee for April 7 election, 96,712 issued

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in line to cast ballots at overcrowded polling stations on Tuesday, April 7.

As of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, the City of Milwaukee Election Commission said 56,489 absentee ballots had been returned for the city — 96,712 absentee ballots were issued in Milwaukee for Wisconsin’s spring election.

As for results, we’re all going to have to wait. A federal judge ruled they cannot be released until April 13, the deadline for absentee ballots postmarked Tuesday to be received.