7 HOC inmates tested positive for COVID-19; 6 more symptomatic

FRANKLIN — A statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s office Wednesday, April 8 confirmed seven positive cases of the coronavirus among inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Correction in Franklin.

The statement said five are in the “quarantine dormitory” at the HOC, and two were admitted to hospitals because their medical needs could no longer be addressed at the HOC.

Six inmates are symptomatic, the statement said, and were tested for COVID-19. The statement said results for three were anticipated by Wednesday afternoon, and the other three by Friday.

“We have 80 beds that can be used for quarantine space, if we need it,” the statement said. “We are working closely with the Franklin Health Department to ensure inmates and staff are protected. We have been anticipating and planning for this situation and are quickly reacting to it.”

The facility is located near 68th Street and Ryan Road in Franklin.