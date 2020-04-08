Comfort food for the soul: How owner of Emerald City Catering shares positivity through words, food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Comfort food for the soul! That's the kind of dinner you'll find at Emerald City Catering. Brian Kramp is hanging out with the Wizard of Oz himself -- who's created a program to make sure everyone can get a bite to eat during these tough times.

About Emerald City Catering

We strive to create an event that meets your heart’s desire. Our passion is providing delicious food and memorable customer service. We will work with you to customize your event. That may mean using family recipes, traditions, or special drinks, whatever has meaning for you. We not only want to feed your body, we want to feed your soul.

