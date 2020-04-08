× Dr. Fauci bobblehead raises $100,000 and counting to support ‘100 Million Mask Challenge’

MILWAUKEE –The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday, April 8 that it has reached the $100,000 mark in donations to support the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads.

According to a press release, in less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci, people from all 50 states and over a dozen countries have purchased the bobblehead.

On Tuesday night, April 7 Dr. Fauci’s bobblehead became the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Sister Jean’s bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead to honor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, April 1.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum committed to donating $5 from every Dr. Fauci Bobblehead sold to support of AHA’s 100 Million Mask Challenge through the new Protect the Heroes Campaign. The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store for $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Five dollars from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The bobblehead joins a growing number of items including donuts, socks and t-shirts featuring Dr. Fauci. The is the first bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Standing on a base bearing his name, the bobblehead features Fauci wearing a suit and illustrating how the nation needs to “flatten the curve”.