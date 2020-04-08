× ‘It’s difficult for him:’ Tracy Morgan defended Pres. Trump from critics amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Comedian Tracy Morgan defended President Donald Trump from critics on Tuesday, April 7 and called for national unity amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum began his interview on “Today” by shedding light on how quarantine life had been for him so far, joking to NBC anchor Hoda Kotb that he and his wife had been “role-playing a lot now.”

Shortly after, Morgan praised medical staff, first responders, police and firefighters, calling them “heroes,” and saying they deserve “respect.”

“The struggle is real. Right now, we’re struggling. People want to criticize the president, but imagine being president of a country and half your country got sick? So it’s difficult for him,” Morgan said.

The “Last O.G.” star continued, “We’ve all got to pull together as people now. Now is not the time to blame, and all these other things, and anger. It’s here now. We just got to be together. We’ve got to all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it. Nobody wants to attract it. Nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe, and do the protocol that we have to do.”

Kotb responded by calling his message a “good public service announcement.”