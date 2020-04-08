South Milwaukee fire, police departments deliver birthday surprise for teen with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating a birthday during a pandemic with social distancing and stay-at-home orders in place doesn't allow for much fun, so South Milwaukee's fire and police departments came to the rescue.

13-year-old Ryan loves fire trucks and police cars. For his birthday on Wednesday, April 8, the departments drove past his house with signs -- wishing him a happy birthday.

Ryan has autism. Before the pandemic, he loved to visit the departments to say hello. His mom, Ann Spaeth, said what they did Wednesday will stick with Ryan for years to come.

"The way everyone's come out in what's going on in the world today and making it special means a lot," she said.

Family and friends drove by as well, all wishing Ryan a happy birthday.