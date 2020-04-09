931 discharged from Michigan’s Henry Ford Health System in 30 days since 1st COVID cases

In the 30 days since the first cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were identified in Michigan, officials with the Henry Ford Health System said 931 people were discharged.

The latest numbers from the Detroit-based hospital were released at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 9. According to the hospital network, as of Thursday morning over 10,000 people had been tested, with 6,461 coming back negative, 4,150 positive and 931 patients admitted and subsequently discharged in 30 days.

As of Thursday morning, the hospital had 714 patients under their care.

On average, Henry Ford Health officials said patients had stated 6.5 days in the hospital. That number does not include the length of stay in the ICU, which is 7.68 days.

“About 30% of these patients are critically ill and in need of the intensive care unit. We have continued to convert what would be normal med surge units into ICUs. We opened up a mini-hospital, if you will, or a smaller hospital, at Fairlane Medical Center in Dearborn,” Henry Ford Health System’s COO Bob Riney said earlier in the week.

On March 25, Henry Ford officials said they reached capacity at hospitals in West Bloomfield and Detroit.

The hospital said earlier in the week that at least 600 staff members had tested positive for the virus.