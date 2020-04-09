Healthy Eats for Hospital Heroes: Free meals made available to Froedtert staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- There is an initiative to get health care workers some free and healthy meals.

The Healthy Eats for Hospital Heroes brings fresh meals once a week to call COVID-19 professional and support staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. On Wednesday, April 8, the program delivered 120 meals.

The effort was started with a $5,000 grant by Milwaukee Attorney Jay Urban. So far, more than $10,000 has been raised.

The meal planning, preparation, and purchasing is all being done by Kathy Papineau, who runs the MKE Localicious Catering Service.

"It's stressful both physically mentally and emotionally for the nurses. If they know that they have one area of self-care taken care of, it makes me feel that they are going to be able to continue to do the job that this community needs them to do," Papineau said.

If you would like to pitch in with this program, you are invited to CLICK HERE.