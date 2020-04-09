Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Menomonee Falls police seek suspects involved in grocery store theft

Posted 9:19 pm, April 9, 2020, by , Updated at 09:31PM, April 9, 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking public assistance gathering information about two suspects and a driver involved in a theft at Woodman’s Food Market on Thursday, April 9.

Police say two suspects arrived at the store around 5 p.m. Thursday, and stole “numerous” meat products without making any attempt to pay. Police say a third person drove the car that the suspects arrived in.

Suspects

Driver and car involved

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 20-010816. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

