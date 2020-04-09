× Tele-town hall for veterans scheduled to discuss VA’s service during COVID-19 outbreak

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a toll-free telephone town hall with Wisconsin veterans at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

The purpose of this town hall is to discuss the VA’s service during the current coronavirus outbreak. He will also inform veterans of new and existing benefits available to them, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide.

During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions. If you would like to take part in this telephone town hall, you are invited to dial in at 844-227-7557.