Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. -- With the option to dine-in suspended at restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic, some fast-food chains are allowing customers to walk up to the drive-thru windows.

One group of customers in Massachusetts took advantage of the lax rules -- but they didn't walk. They rode up to the window on horseback.

Onlookers were surprised, but "amused" by the trio's mode of transportation.