Giannis Antetokounmpo donates headphones to Milwaukee children to aid virtual learning

April 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE — With students continuing to adjust to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, technological hurdles can present themselves.

To help minimize some of those hurdles, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo intervened.

In an Instagram post, Antetokounmpo announced that he is donating headphones to children in Milwaukee to help them adjust to the virtual classroom. The donation is part of Antetokounmpo’s long-time partnership with audio equipment manufacturer JBL.

