MCTS asks for public assistance finding missing employee last seen March 20

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing employee.

According to MCTS, 56-year-old Jerry Wasielewski was last seen on March 20 around 5:30 p.m. leaving the MCTS Administration Building near 17th and Fond du Lac.

The transportation service says he lives near 11th and Wells — roughly one-and-a-half miles from the administration building.

He is described as a caucasian man around 6’2″ tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a royal blue polo shirt, black hooded jacket, black dress pants, black tennis shoes and a black backpack.

MCTS also said the following about Wasielewski:

Wasielewski is a longtime and beloved MCTS administrative staff member. We appreciate the public’s assistance spreading the word in an effort to obtain any information about where he is.

Anyone with information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

