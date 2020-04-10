Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to furlough employees starting April 13

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced Friday, April 10 they will furlough “casino and government employees” starting April 13, according to Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr.

In a statement to Potawatomi employees, Daniels said:

“The Tribe has been working cooperatively with state and local governments to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This includes the closing of our gaming facilities in Milwaukee and Forest County that fund our tribal government.

Since the closing of our gaming facilities in mid-March, we have continued to pay all of our casino and government employees. Unfortunately, we cannot continue to sustain these payments so we have issued furlough notices to those affected casino and government employees.

We fully expect to reopen our business doors and call our employees back as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The chairman noted that they have “no way of knowing the duration of the temporary furlough” as the city and the world navigate social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement does not note how many employees will be affected by the furlough.