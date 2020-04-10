LIVE: Milwaukee County officials provide daily update on COVID-19 pandemic
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees; no plans to return in 2021

STAMFORD, Conn. — Before the revived XFL football league completed its first season, it appears to have folded altogether.

In a conference call, the XFL announced that all employees were told that the league has suspended operations with one employee saying: “The word they used was ‘shut down.'”

The XFL previously put operations on hold amid large-gathering bands and precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league has now suspended all day-to-day operations, effective immediately, and terminated all team and league employees.

The statement was read to employees through a conference call by League President Jeffrey Pollack. No questions were taken. The call reportedly lasted all of 10 minutes.

