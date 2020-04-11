‘Bring a little joy:’ Racine County family finds work-from-home balance through comedy skits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- For many of us, our homes have become our office.

The change comes with challenges like technology, communication and, for parents, finding the right balance. One family has found a balance of their own -- through comedy.

Jordan and Katie Hein now work from their home in rural Racine County. Sharing the space with their new "co-workers" -- 5-year-old Maddie and 1-year-old Hope -- requires a balance between work and parenting.

"It's really difficult, and it makes you realize and appreciate how tough it is to be your best at both," said Katie.

Instead of frustration, the family has turned to comedy to make things work. They highlight the challenges that people normally face in the office -- like spotty internet connections and meetings that should be emails -- with their kids as the stars.

"We wanted to find something in each day that would bring a little joy and positivity not only to us, but that we could share with others," Jordan said.

Right now, he uploads an "episode" each day of the workweek -- proving that even in the face of a global health crisis, there's always room for a smile.

"The real heroes are the nurses, the doctors, the essential workers out there. What we're doing is just trying to make people laugh a little bit," said Katie.

The Hein family uploads the digital shorts to Twitter and YouTube each day.