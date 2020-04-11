Milwaukee limousine service offering date-night rides, adapting to altered state COVID-19 business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Locally-owned businesses are coming up with innovative ideas to support employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

One family-owned limousine business in Milwaukee is among those making adjustments to stay afloat.

"We take Clorox wipes through the whole vehicle, we wipe everything down, the seats, the tables, door handles, everything that anybody will touch," said Jonathan Andrus, manager of Andrus Limousine. "Like everybody, we're all trying to adapt to the new world we're living in."

The limousine service industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. With weddings, proms and other travel canceled, Andrus Limousine is trying something new -- offering a safe space for dating.

"They showed us how they were going to disinfect the vehicle, the divider's up, the driver is being very honorable with space and distancing," said date-goers Rae Anne Beaudry and Tom Beaudry.

Bringing their own tableware to use for takeout, the Franklin couple is the first to try the new service.

"It's the perfect way to get out of the house and enjoy a little time together and just not be looking at each other over the same scenery," Rae Anne said.

The drivers wear masks and gloves, take riders to restaurants, pick up their meal and take them for a ride along the lake. The limousines are wiped down after every ride.