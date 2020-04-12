× 138 deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19; 3K+ positive cases, 34K+ negative

MILWAUKEE — There have been 1,710 positive cases and 85 deaths in the county, according to the Milwaukee County dashboard on Sunday morning, April 12.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported overnight in the county as of Sunday morning at 8 a.m., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

With the 18 additional cases reported by Milwaukee County, the total number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin reached more than 3,278.

There have been 138 confirmed deaths — 85 in Milwaukee County — and 34,680 negative tests, according to data from the DHS and county health departments.

Officials with the DHS reported Saturday that 950 people who have tested positive for the virus required hospitalization (30%).

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).