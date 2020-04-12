‘A drive-by Easter:’ Easter Bunny brought smiles with an assist from Germantown Fire Department

GERMANTOWN — On Easter Sunday, April 12, the Easter Bunny got a big assist from the Germantown Fire Department as he shared Easter greetings while practicing social distancing.

Thanks to the Germantown Fire Department, the Easter Bunny got to ride shotgun in a big, red fire truck.

“That was the Easter Bunny! That was the Easter Bunny!” said young Miles. “He was driving a fire truck.”

For several hours Sunday, everyone’s favorite rabbit made the rounds.

“It’s a drive-by Easter!” said David Treml, who brought his family out to take part in the festivities. “Oh, they loved it! We’ve been out here for two hours waiting for it. They got excited early.”

The big kids and small ones enjoyed getting outside to celebrate the Easter tradition, albeit a little different this year.

“It was awesome,” said Treml. “It was awesome. It really lifted everybody’s spirits, and that’s just what we need right now. We’re cooped up. This is just a good time to just enjoy and really appreciate what you have.”

It was a brief break from quarantine, and there were plenty of smiles in the rearview mirrors as the trucks pulled away.

“The Easter Bunny did come to our house, and that’s what matters,” said Treml.

While the coronavirus may have stopped a lot of things, there’s no stopping the Easter Bunny.