FOX Sports Wisconsin to replay every game from Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game win streak

MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will replay every game from the Bucks’ 18-game win streak during the 2019-2020 season starting Wednesday, April 15.

Bucks fans can watch prime time replays of the wins through Tuesday, May 19.

In addition, FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast a virtual NBA 2K simulation between the Bucks and Hawks on Sunday, April 12 at 11 p.m.

Below is the broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Original Date Sun 4/12/20 11:00 p.m. NBA 2K Simulation: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks 4/12/20 Wed 4/15/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder 11/10/19 Fri 4/17/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls 11/14/19 Sun 4/19/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers 11/16/19 Tue 4/21/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls 11/18/19 Thurs 4/23/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks 11/20/19 Sat 4/25/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers 11/21/19 Mon 4/27/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons 11/23/19 Wed 4/29/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz 11/25/19 Fri 5/1/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks 11/27/19 Sun 5/3/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers 11/29/19 Tue 5/5/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets 11/30/19 Thurs 5/7/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks 12/2/19 Sat 5/9/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons 12/4/19 Mon 5/11/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers 12/6/19 Wed 5/13/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic 12/9/19 Fri 5/15/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans 12/11/19 Sun 5/17/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies 12/13/19 Tue 5/19/20 7:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers 12/14/19

All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.