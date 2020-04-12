FOX Sports Wisconsin to replay every game from Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game win streak
MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will replay every game from the Bucks’ 18-game win streak during the 2019-2020 season starting Wednesday, April 15.
Bucks fans can watch prime time replays of the wins through Tuesday, May 19.
In addition, FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast a virtual NBA 2K simulation between the Bucks and Hawks on Sunday, April 12 at 11 p.m.
Below is the broadcast schedule:
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Original Date
|Sun
|4/12/20
|11:00 p.m.
|NBA 2K Simulation: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|4/12/20
|Wed
|4/15/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder
|11/10/19
|Fri
|4/17/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls
|11/14/19
|Sun
|4/19/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers
|11/16/19
|Tue
|4/21/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls
|11/18/19
|Thurs
|4/23/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks
|11/20/19
|Sat
|4/25/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
|11/21/19
|Mon
|4/27/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons
|11/23/19
|Wed
|4/29/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
|11/25/19
|Fri
|5/1/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
|11/27/19
|Sun
|5/3/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers
|11/29/19
|Tue
|5/5/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets
|11/30/19
|Thurs
|5/7/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
|12/2/19
|Sat
|5/9/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons
|12/4/19
|Mon
|5/11/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|12/6/19
|Wed
|5/13/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
|12/9/19
|Fri
|5/15/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|12/11/19
|Sun
|5/17/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies
|12/13/19
|Tue
|5/19/20
|7:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|12/14/19
All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.
