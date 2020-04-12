× Gov. Evers: 2nd alternate care facility to be at Alliant Energy Center in Madison

A second alternate care facility could be created in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday he submitted an application to FEMA to begin developing the site to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

“Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping to flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready.”

Once approved, the Army Corp of Engineers will sign contracts with a contractor and a subcontractors. Details on which facility at the Alliant Energy Center would be developed into a care facility were not released.

“Dane County is proud to partner with Governor Evers and make our facility available to the state as a potential alternative care site to ensure our community has the medical resources it needs to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement.