Police: 16-year-old boys hurt in shooting near 44th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two 16-year-old boys were hurt in a shooting early Sunday, April 12 near 44th Street and Hampton Avenue.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said officers found the boys suffering from gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the motive, and seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.