‘We’ve gotten over 750 cards:’ Sunshine Mail brings smiles to seniors in Dousman amid quarantine

DOUSMAN -- During a time of strict quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials at a Waukesha County senior living community did something most of the residents rarely do. They went to social media with a simple "old school" request in an effort to cheer up their residents, separated from their families. The response has been overwhelming and uplifting.

"A lot of positivity, and pet pictures," said Josh Van Den Berg, chief marketing and communications officer for Three Pillars Senior Living Communities.

In a time when most of us don't think twice about sending a text or a tweet, officials at Three Pillars Senior Living Communities went online to ask people to log off.

"I was absolutely delighted," said Janet Thomson, resident. "I just thought, oh, this is wonderful."

This "Sunshine Mail" effort involves words of kindness and comfort mailed to residents the senior living facilities in Dousman.

"We've gotten over 750 cards to date," said Van Den Berg.

The cards have come in from near and far.

"Colorado, Georgia, the Carolinas," said Van Den Berg. "It is from everywhere. Especially as we're all navigating through this pandemic, again, to combat that isolation, this is a really good way to bring the outside in and stay connected."

Thomson spoke with FOX6 News by phone Sunday, April 12 as she soaked up her Sunshine Mail.

"Imagine someone I do not know has written to me a letter, telling me to stay good, stay calm and she was 7 years old," said Thomson. "It was a wonderful letter. It really brought my spirits up."

Students from a nearby elementary school even sent in colorful kites, with staff and residents hopeful the community connections would contiune.

"People are happy," said Van Den Berg. "That's what matters, right?"

If you want to participate, cards can be sent to:

Three Pillars

ATTN: Cards for Residents

410 N. Main Street

Dousman, WI 53118

It's important to note, cards are quarantined for 72 hours before delivery to residents, and in some cases, residents have written back to say, thank you.