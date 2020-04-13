× Cousins introduces ‘Cousins Cares’ program for guests to buy meals for essential workers

MILWAUKEE — You can now help provide free meals for hardworking, essential workers in Wisconsin with the help of the Cousins Cares campaign at over 50 Cousins locations around the state.

“Every day, especially during these unprecedented times, we strive to make it better for our communities,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re looking forward to partnering with guests in our home state of Wisconsin to show appreciation for essential employees who are working diligently to improve the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Guests can place an order for a 20-Piece Party Box to be delivered to an essential business in their community. Through April 30th, participants will receive $15 off their order of a 20-Piece Party Box and will not be charged a delivery fee.

Call or visit a participating Cousins Subs location to place an order and provide the name, address and phone number of the essential business the 20-Piece Party Box will be delivered to.

Online and mobile ordering is not permitted. Each 20-Piece Party Box contains Ham & Provolone and Turkey subs.

Benefitting essential businesses are encouraged to post a photo of their Cousins Cares delivery order on social media using #CousinsCares and #LocalAtHeart.

Cousins Subs will introduce additional opportunities to pay it forward through Cousins Cares in the upcoming weeks. To find a Cousins Subs location participating in the Cousins Cares initiative, visit their website.