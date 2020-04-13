× Dan Jansen Family Fest scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, canceled due to virus concerns

GREENFIELD — The 26th annual Dan Jansen Family Fest slated for May 22-25 has joined the list of festivals canceled in the Milwaukee area because of coronavirus concerns.

The Dan Jansen Family Fest president said in a statement Monday, April 13:

The health and safety of our volunteers, bands, vendors and the festival attendees is of the utmost importance to us. This decision was not arrived at lightly, our board took many scenarios into consideration and the only responsible option was to cancel this year. We ask everyone to stay safe and we look forward to a better event in May of 2021. Thank you for your continued support

The festival raises money for the City of Greenfield Parks Department.