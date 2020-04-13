× Death toll from COVID-19 at 144; cases continue to grow in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County dashboard noted an additional 30 cases of coronavirus in their Monday morning, April 13 update. That brings the total positive cases in the county to 1,746 with 88 deaths.

The additional cases in Milwaukee County brings the Monday total to 3,395 in the state.

The state reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the death toll in Wisconsin to 144.

A total of 42% of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of the deaths in Wisconsin.

Health officials said 974 people, or 29% of all those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, have been hospitalized.

Statewide, 35,916 tests have come back negative.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

