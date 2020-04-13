LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Vote totals from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

FBI offers $5K reward for suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old Milwaukee boy

Posted 5:48 pm, April 13, 2020, by , Updated at 05:52PM, April 13, 2020
Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot and wounded a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy.

The child was struck by gunfire near 23rd and Locust on Friday, April 3.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where their tip can lead to an additional $1,000 cash reward.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.