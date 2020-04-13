× FBI offers $5K reward for suspect wanted in shooting of 7-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot and wounded a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy.

The child was struck by gunfire near 23rd and Locust on Friday, April 3.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS where their tip can lead to an additional $1,000 cash reward.