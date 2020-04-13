Gov. Evers believes results of spring election will be decided by courts: ‘It was a mess’

MADISON — FOX6 News reached out to the Republican Party of Wisconsin to ask if the party planned to file any election lawsuits. Officials did not respond to a request for comment. However, we did hear from Gov. Tony Evers.

Gov. Evers does not believe the results tallied on Monday, April 13 will go unchallenged. During a conference call on Monday afternoon, the governor said he does not believe he could have done anything different. Evers tried to postpone the election — and the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled he did not have the authority to do so. The governor said even if he would have taken action weeks ahead of Election Day, the courts would have taken the same action.

Gov. Evers blamed state Republicans for forcing voters to choose between risking their health and exercising their right to vote. The governor believes the results of the spring election will ultimately be decided by the courts.

“It was a mess that could have been avoided if the Republican legislature would have joined me in moving that date, but that didn’t happen,” Evers said. “At the end of the day this will be resolved in court, and then we can move on.”

Voters in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District are set to return to the polls in less than a month to fill retiring Congressman Sean Duffy’s seat.

State Democrats are calling for mail-only voting in May — and again for the November general election. Whether that happens or not, Gov. Evers is encouraging all voters to consider voting absentee.