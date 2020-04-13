× UW System to make applying to UW universities easier this fall

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System announced changes to its admissions policies on Monday, April 13 that will make it easier for students to enroll this fall.

Those changes include reducing undergraduate application fees immediately, accepting unofficial high school transcripts for consideration, while not holding changes in admissions testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements against students.

“We know this is a challenging time for our high school seniors,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that students who want to enroll in our universities this fall can enroll.”

The UW System has made the safety and health of its students a top priority during this pandemic while remaining committed to providing quality education so students can continue their path toward graduation, a release said Monday.

“We have always sought to provide students with the kind of support they want and need,” said Chris Navia, UW System associate vice president for student success. “Now more than ever we will be available to help.”

In response to recent educational disruptions, UW universities are also taking the following steps to provide even greater access for students:

An immediate reduction of the $50 per university undergraduate application fee to $25 for Summer 2020 and beyond (with the exception of UW-Madison).

Making application fee waivers available for students experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Students who need a fee waiver simply need to contact the UW university to which they are applying and request one.

Acceptance of unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and additional flexibilities in submitting other application materials.

Not holding students accountable for circumstances out of their control such as the cancellation of ACT or SAT testing dates, or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail grading system.

Taking campus visit programs online and providing virtual tours.

Many UW universities are still accepting applications for the summer and fall 2020 terms. Consistent with the long-standing UW System admissions policy, UW universities will continue to review each student’s application individually through a holistic and comprehensive review.