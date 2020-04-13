LIVE: President Trump, White House officials offer daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Want your extra $600? Wisconsin announces date for expanded unemployment benefits

Posted 5:00 pm, April 13, 2020, by , Updated at 05:05PM, April 13, 2020

MADISON — Starting next week, people in Wisconsin can file for the expanded unemployment benefits promised under the CARES Act.

On its website, Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development says people who newly qualify for unemployment benefits under the law, such as independent contractors and the self-employed, can begin to file applications the week of April 21.

The state will start making payments of an additional $600 per week starting the week of April 26; most people qualify for the additional payments.

The CARES Act also expands unemployment benefits by an additional 13 weeks.

