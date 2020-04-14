× AT&T providing 3 months of free internet to physicians, nurses nationwide

DALLAS — Internet service provider AT&T will be offering some of the country’s COVID-19 frontline workers special access to an online service.

In a news release, the company announced Tuesday, April 14 that nurses and physicians across the U.S. can sign up for three free months of wireless internet service through FirstNet.

The offer extended service to all nurses and physicians as of April 13 and is available to new and existing AT&T customers. In addition to the three free months of service, nurses and physicians are eligible for a $200 credit that can be used on a new FirstNet smartphone or mobile plan.

The FirstNet network was originally built for first responders based on recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to enhance public safety communications.

For information about the offer is available HERE.