Chris Larson concedes race for Milwaukee County executive to David Crowley

Posted 12:36 pm, April 14, 2020, by , Updated at 12:44PM, April 14, 2020

Chris Larson

MILWAUKEE — Chris Larson conceded the race for Milwaukee County executive to David Crowley on Tuesday, April 14.

Crowley edged Larson by just 1,039 votes — among more than 192,000 ballots cast.

“I offer my congratulations to David Crowley and wish him well. He’s a good man and his success will mean our county’s success,” Larson said.

David Crowley

Larson noted this was the culmination of the strangest election in his history — and possibly Milwaukee County’s history. But he plans to move forward with work in the Wisconsin Senate.

“I have a vision that government should function more as a family and a community of neighbors than one of strangers. I still believe that and will continue to fight for that vision as a State Senator,” Larson said.

