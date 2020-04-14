‘In this together:’ Neighbors start food pantry outside their homes to help others during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Leahrae Longoria and Lori Warhol wanted to do their part to help others during the coronavirus pandemic, so the two neighbors started a food pantry right outside their homes.

"We're all, kind of, in this together," said Longoria. "Right now is a hard time for a lot of people. You should take it as people are just trying to do good for others."

Sometimes, a simple act of kindness can make a big difference.

"Anything we can do to help each other out," Warhol said. "I just can't imagine what people are going through that have small children and are worried about being able to feed them dinner or get them basic household items."

Longoria and Warhol went through their pantries, bought some new groceries, set them out on a table near 120th and Morgan and offered them to the community. They let people know about the effort by word of mouth and on social media. From there, it grew.

"We just had somebody drop off a huge box full of canned goods, dried food items. The other day we had someone drop off a huge box of baby formula, which is awesome," Warhol said.

Neighbors said it's the least they could do during this time of need. Their help is inspiring others and letting the community know that no one is in this alone.

"It's such a small thing for us to do or a lot of people to donate, but it's such a big blessing to some," said Longoria.

If you would like to donate or drop off items, the neighbors have a tent at 120th and Morgan. If you are need of something specific, the women said don't be afraid to send them a message on Facebook.